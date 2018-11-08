ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.1 49 reviews

Sunset

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. 

Relaxed 80%
Sleepy 44%
Tingly 33%
Euphoric 30%
Happy 25%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 19%
Stress 19%
Depression 13%
PTSD 13%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

The rating (3.5) on Leafly is not, currently, an accurate representation of this strain. I knew from some research that this strain has a reputation of being a heavy hitter, so I thought I was prepared for that kind of hit. Boy was I wrong. WOW! I love indicas, as I primarily smoke at the end o...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Whatever the next thing above "baked" would be...I'm that... X2.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Even though I bought this strain as a hybrid, it feels like it's very indica heavy. It's listed as an 87.5% THC and 7.0% other cannabinoids. A great pain reliever and also nice for stress removal. I will be giving it a try for help with insomnia. I'm glad to see it in my area.
EuphoricRelaxed
This is amazing medically for me pain wise, pain free, shake free and on the emotional side it’s like I’m on ptsd break but when I have flashes, my senses are heightened, especially smell and touch... Love this shit, first day smoking it, first of many more loving high... lol Everything is kinda p...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
hella relaxed low munchies, frozen in time
Relaxed
