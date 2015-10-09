ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.

Avatar for omegaclan
Member since 2015
Gives you an almost instant body high that is outstanding. Nullifies pain better that Vicodin. The head high comes on slow, after 5 min or so you are completely engulfed in one of the BEST highs you'll ever experience. Superb, superb herb!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 420cakeit
Member since 2015
very intense body high. everything was numb and tingly and time was moving sooooooo slow. smoked a Q of this strain in my life and out of the 100s of other strains I've tried this would definitely be top 3
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for skyset
Member since 2015
Hungry. oh so hungry. Once satiated. I was good to go for the rest of the night. three long draws on my pax and I was on my way. social. uplifting. didn't collapse on a couch. would vape again.
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for sherrdawgg
Member since 2015
This strain made me more analytic and I was able to still stay social throughout the high, definitely a pick me up. A solid strong high, but it's a shame how the quality ended up. With the batch I tried, it wasn't flushed out properly so it burned quite harsh. It has a huge potential but it wasn't t...
CreativeRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Rawkett
Member since 2015
Finally a strain that combats my insomnia! I slept like a baby after some late-night dabs!
ArousedCreativeRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Tangerine Haze
New Strains Alert: Sunset Haze, LA Ultra, Pineapple Super Silver Haze, Banana Peel, and More
