  3. Super Green Crack
Sativa

4.3 109 reviews

Super Green Crack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 109 reviews

Super Green Crack

Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma,  producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.

Effects

75 people reported 585 effects
Energetic 74%
Uplifted 62%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 49%
Focused 49%
Depression 32%
Stress 32%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

109

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Super Green Crack

