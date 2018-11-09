Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
420GurlN509
Smokeologist
JeffBarry
Dyslexia
Find Super Sour Lemon nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Sour Lemon nearby.
Lineage
Products with Super Sour Lemon
Hang tight. We're looking for Super Sour Lemon nearby.