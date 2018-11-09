ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.

one of my favorite weeds cause it's not harsh, don't leave a harsh after taste, have a good smell as well as tough buds.
Hit hard. Beautiful flowers. For the people who like to wake and bake! It’s awesome if you wanna stay up and feel super nice watching the NCAA Championship, in overtime! go half and half with an indica, amazing! Bu my alone it’s everything! Yummy! I would buy this every time it was available!...
Super Sour Lemon is making its way to the top of my most favored list! I have Multiple Sclerosis, and because of that I have some very interesting nerve related tingling and itching issues. Since starting SSL there have actually been days where the facial head and neck nerve issues have been complet...
I love the taste of super sour lemon. The effects are great for daytime productivity, creativity, energy.
California Sour
Lemon OG Kush
