Super Sour Widow, a cross of Super Sour Diesel and White Widow, is a sour and skunky top-shelf hybrid. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. Caramel-colored hairs sprout all over these fluffy buds, and its crystal coat of trichomes give away the strong cerebral effects to come. The uplifting qualities of Super Sour Widow are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution with its intense psychoactivity.
