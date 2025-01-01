stock photo similar to Super Villain
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Super Villain
Super Villain is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Zev x Gush Mints. It was released as part of the 2023 Golden State collection. Super Villain has dastardly levels of grape and gasoline terps and hearty yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Villain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
