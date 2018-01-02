ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Supernatural

aka Super Nat

Supernatural

Supernatural is a prize-winning sativa-dominant blend from Exotic Genetix. After taking 2nd place for sativas at the High Times 2012 Medical Cup in Seattle, it became a staple of the breeder’s genetic line. A pungent fruity mixture of Grape God and The Flav, Supernatural is a great indoor strain that has a biting, skunky zest and uplifting sativa effects. 

Lineage

The Flav
Grape Ape
Supernatural
Superstar
Most popular in