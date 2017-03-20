ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 48 reviews

The Flav

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

The Flav

The Flav combines the oily, thick rich fruity taste of Romulan with the cherry goodness of Space Queen. It's a 40/60 sativa/indica hybrid that provides a heavy yield and was included in High Times' Top 10 of 2008.

Effects

41 people reported 308 effects
Euphoric 65%
Uplifted 58%
Happy 56%
Relaxed 46%
Energetic 34%
Stress 48%
Depression 31%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 24%
Headaches 9%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

48

Avatar for meganmedina
Member since 2015
Love this stuff. After a long day at work it relaxes my entire body and relieves any muscle tightness. My head stays clear after smoking and I feel alert but relaxed at the same time. Definitely one of my favorites
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of my Top 10 strains. An even mind/body high that clears your head and lifts your spirits. Good for depression, anxiety, headaches and general aches and pains.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for bigstrongsofty
Member since 2012
Great Strain very positive and uplifting , Good for stress and tension relives all of the have too's to want toe's. This strain is a there is no such thing as time time waits for us.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jeahisaidit
Member since 2014
What a treat The Flav was, a tasty bud that hits you behind the eyes to remind you of it's Romulan background. I enjoyed the balance and energy that The Flav blessed me with. Overall a nice mix for MS'ers who may have creative projects, household chores or social gatherings to attend and need to be ...
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for IIIIitstimeXX
Member since 2013
Smells great, Get really high from one bowl. Not overly munchie. It is a 40s/60i so you get a hard crash that makes it hard to stay awake.
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Romulan
Space Queen
The Flav
Supernatural
child

Products with The Flav

