Supreme Diesel
Supreme Diesel effects are mostly calming.
Supreme Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Supreme Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Jet Fuel Gelato. Supreme Diesel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Supreme Diesel effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Supreme Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Supreme Diesel features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, pepper, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Supreme Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Supreme Diesel
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Supreme Diesel sensations
Supreme Diesel helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Supreme Diesel products near you
Similar to Supreme Diesel near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—