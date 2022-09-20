Surely Temple
Surely Temple effects are mostly calming.
Surely Temple potency is higher THC than average.
Surely Temple is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Kandahar with Charlotte's Web. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Surely Temple - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
