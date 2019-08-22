ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet and Sour Widow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sweet and Sour Widow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 48 reviews

Sweet and Sour Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

Sweet and Sour Widow

Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile. 

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 198 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 35%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 32%
Euphoric 20%
Pain 41%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 5%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

48

write a review

Find Sweet and Sour Widow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet and Sour Widow nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sweet and Sour Widow
User uploaded image of Sweet and Sour Widow

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Sweet and Sour Widow

Products with Sweet and Sour Widow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet and Sour Widow nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains
The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains
The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia
The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia

Most popular in