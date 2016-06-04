Sweet Cheese is a 70% sativa strain that combines the potency and unique flavor profiles of Cheese and Black Jack. Bred by Sweet Seeds, this strain was designed to induce long-lasting relaxation throughout the body, coupled with intense cerebral euphoria. Sweet Cheese is marked by the fragrant fusion of cheese and spice, a combination of aromas found in few other cannabis varieties. Outdoor Sweet Cheese plants finish flowering in mid-October, while indoor plants bloom in 9 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
95
Find Sweet Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Cheese nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sweet Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Cheese nearby.