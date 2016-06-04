ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Cheese
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Cheese

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.2 95 reviews

Sweet Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 95 reviews

Sweet Cheese

Sweet Cheese is a 70% sativa strain that combines the potency and unique flavor profiles of Cheese and Black Jack. Bred by Sweet Seeds, this strain was designed to  induce long-lasting relaxation throughout the body, coupled with intense cerebral euphoria. Sweet Cheese is marked by the fragrant fusion of cheese and spice, a combination of aromas found in few other cannabis varieties. Outdoor Sweet Cheese plants finish flowering in mid-October, while indoor plants bloom in 9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

68 people reported 523 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 33%
Stress 38%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 29%
Nausea 17%
Pain 17%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

95

more reviews
write a review

Find Sweet Cheese nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sweet Cheese nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
User uploaded image of Sweet Cheese
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Jack
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Sweet Cheese

Products with Sweet Cheese

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sweet Cheese nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
Why Do Some Cannabis Strains Smell Like Cheese?
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
5 Fantastic Instrumental Albums to Listen to While High
5 Fantastic Instrumental Albums to Listen to While High

Most popular in