Sweet Jesus, produced by Liberty Farms, is believed to be a Jesus OG phenotype. Jesus OG was originally bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, who crossed Jack the Ripper and Hell’s OG. This sativa-dominant cut offers euphoric cerebral effects and eases the body into a calm state. Its aroma and flavor carry touches of citrus and berry. With this uplifting aroma and an invigorating high, Sweet Jesus a perfect choice for afternoon bike rides or walks.
