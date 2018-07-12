ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Jesus

Sweet Jesus, produced by Liberty Farms, is believed to be a Jesus OG phenotype. Jesus OG was originally bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, who crossed Jack the Ripper and Hell’s OG. This sativa-dominant cut offers euphoric cerebral effects and eases the body into a calm state. Its aroma and flavor carry touches of citrus and berry. With this uplifting aroma and an invigorating high, Sweet Jesus a perfect choice for afternoon bike rides or walks. 

Avatar for Traksworld
Member since 2018
100% Not Grown or created by Liberty Farms. This strain was created by TopLeaf / BCWEEDCO team of growers. They have won multiple cups with this strain. 100% some of the best bud on this planet. SWEET BABY JESUS! PS: Sweet Jesus is not crossed with any of the above strains mentioned.
Avatar for BLAzEN93
Member since 2018
I must try this strain! Some amazing knowledgeable Leafly users please help me get my hands on some of this for my family and I !!!
Avatar for kadblr
Member since 2019
One of the best strains I've ever tried. Uplifting is right, sweet smell and smooth smoke. A relaxing head high.
Avatar for Lekss
Member since 2017
Smoke is smooth and tastes sweet with each drag. Nice head high followed by a mild body high while remaining focused and active. Awesome daytime strain.
Avatar for Goonies78
Member since 2016
Awesome !!! Try it !!!
Lineage

Strain parent
Jesus OG
parent
Strain
Sweet Jesus

