  3. Sweet Kush
Hybrid

4.1 91 reviews

Sweet Kush

aka Sweet OG Kush, Sweet Hindu Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 91 reviews

Sweet Kush

Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.

Effects

70 people reported 489 effects
Happy 48%
Relaxed 47%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 32%
Stress 41%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 17%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Reviews

91

Similar strains

Photos

Products with Sweet Kush

