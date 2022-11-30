Tangerine Cookies
Tangerine Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Tangerine Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Tangerine Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Thin Mint and Tangie. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and happy. Tangerine Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tangerine Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tangerine Cookies sensations
Tangerine Cookies helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
