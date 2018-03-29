ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 43 reviews

Tangie Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Tangie Cookies

Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.   

Effects

Show all

30 people reported 344 effects
Euphoric 76%
Uplifted 66%
Happy 63%
Energetic 53%
Relaxed 43%
Anxiety 43%
Depression 40%
Stress 40%
Fatigue 33%
ADD/ADHD 30%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

43

