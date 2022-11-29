Tangie and Cream
aka Tangie N Cream
Tangie and Cream effects are mostly calming.
Tangie and Cream potency is higher THC than average.
Tangie and Cream, also known as Tangie N Cream,, is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, focused, and talkative. Tangie and Cream has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tangie and Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tangie and Cream sensations
Tangie and Cream helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
