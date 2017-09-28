Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Smokinsince95
hunter9231
silasbotwin
Kiwi_Frankencop
5mokey5antana
Find Tangie Ghost Train nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangie Ghost Train nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Tangie Ghost Train
Hang tight. We're looking for Tangie Ghost Train nearby.