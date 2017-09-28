ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Tangie Ghost Train
Sativa

4.6 8 reviews

Tangie Ghost Train

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Tangie Ghost Train

Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue. 

Reviews

8

Avatar for Smokinsince95
Member since 2017
Picked this up at house of dankness the day after the had freshly cO2 canned it, when cracking open the can, the smell was out of this world, citrus, tart orange and tangerine with a subtle hints of fuel and grapefruit. Literally one of the best tasting strains I've had, and considering this is comi...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
Just got a Z of this special treat & it is BOMB! 💣 Pungent, citrus, + woody, the Tangie overtones drive this uplifting sativa, & the euphoria hits it out of the park with its' appetite-inducing (while settling nausea) + stress-relieving qualities — great flavor/taste & smooth smoke, I highly recomm...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for silasbotwin
Member since 2015
Small cone like light green nugs littered with orange hairs and a shimmering crystallization. The smell is a mix of skunk and orange. The taste is what really blows my mind! Upon inhale the only taste I can really describe it as is big league bubblegum and brach’s gummy orange slices! With some ganj...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for Kiwi_Frankencop
Member since 2019
I've never had a strain in which I knew it was a Sativa 100%. Was curious to try one and Tangie Ghost Train seemed and smelled like a good one. Very citrus heavy in smell and honestly smells refreshing with a "light" feeling too it. I felt rather uplifted and positive after consuming (pipe) and felt...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 5mokey5antana
Member since 2016
This strain is pretty good, definitly a straight up sativa. I had a nice wake and bake with Tangie Ghost Train, didn't get me super smacked but was perfect to get my day going. High doesn't last super long but it is an intense and amazing head high while it lasts. I recommend this as a social str...
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Ghost Train Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tangie Ghost Train

