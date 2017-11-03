Tangie Sunrise by Palomar Craft Cannabis is like a tall glass of freshly squeezed orange juice in cannabis form. This sativa-dominant hybrid imbues consumers with happy, uplifting effects alongside a moderately energetic body high. Tangie Sunrise’s mood-enhancing effects make it ideal for consumers looking to discard stress, depression, and fatigue while enjoying a seriously citrus-driven terpene profile. This strain is a cross of Jack Herer x Orange Crush and masterfully captures the positive, uplifting tones of both strains.
