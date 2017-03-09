ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is an homage to Chilly Mack himself and the home of the tangerine. By blending Tangie x Larry OG x Pakistani, Mr. Mack emphasizes a euphoric Kush undertone with sweet citrus terpenes. The buzz is happy and lighthearted while being kind to the body. Mr. Mack swears by the stress-relieving and anxiolytics qualities of this strain. Enjoy Tangier Chilly and its indica-dominant hybrid effects throughout the day for an enjoyable, functional buzz. 

Was quite confused at first when I smoked it I was expecting a very intense body high but fr the exact opposite...My tolerance is quite high so I tend to smoke more than most so when I wasn’t feeling the body high I thought I got some bunk but as couple minutes went on and it slowly creeped up on me...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
The break down smells like a fresh tangerine taste like og and tangie had a baby.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tangier Chilly

