HybridTHC 32.6%CBD

Tarts

aka Tartz, Tart

Tarts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wojo Mints and Grease Monkey. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tarts is 32.6% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grassroots, the average price of Tarts typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tarts’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tarts, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight