Tear Gas is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid (~60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Stardawg × Chemdawg, delivering a bold sensory experience that lives up to its name. With THC commonly in the mid-20s to low-30s (~25–33%), this strain greets the senses with an aggressive diesel and gassy aroma layered with earthy pine, spice, and woody depth. The effects begin with a sharp, uplifting cerebral rush that enhances focus, creativity, and mood, then gradually transition into soothing body relaxation that eases tension and leaves you comfortably mellow. Dominant terpenes like Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene help shape its complex profile, making Tear Gas a standout choice for fans of classic gas-forward cultivars. If you’ve tried Tear Gas, leave it a review and let others know what you think!