From Pacific Northwest breeder Alphakronic Genes, Tesla is a combination of two popular West Coast hybrids, Harle-Tsu and Gobstopper. Part of AKG’s new high-CBD line of genetics, Tesla carries one of the fruitiest terpene profile found in a high-CBD strain to date, with smells and flavors of raspberry, grape, blueberry and jasmine. Most phenotypes produce only 1-3% THC, which makes this a very good choice for treating certain symptoms and medical conditions in patients who don’t tolerate the psychoactive effects of cannabis very well.

Avatar for Bmcornell
Member since 2016
This is by far my favorite. I'm usually really sensitive to thc so I would keep it normally under 14%. But after trying Tesla my pain and tension was immediately gone. No high is needed because this is pure relief of anxiety. It makes me so normal and if you know anything about anxiety feeling ...
Avatar for Rustytrucker
Member since 2016
MOOD CHANGER!!!!. really smooth had stress all over and it just blew it away without the high love it
Avatar for IceBat
Member since 2016
Definitely my favorite strain for dealing with my anxiety, depression, and irritability. I can still be very functional yet much more positive :)
Avatar for Pnwberrylover23
Member since 2019
I like this one a lot. I felt cozy! I took 2 puffs then picked up the house, made cookies and laughed while watch jay & silent bob strike back. Then I curled up in my bed and it just felt so calm and cozy and then sleepiness set in. Zzz.. perfect for me since I’m sensitive to thc.
Avatar for Misslissie
Member since 2018
My favorite strain so far. I have lupus. I use this for pain and it works wonders. I am prone to anxiety and this gives me none. It starts off giving me energy and making me motivated then relaxes me and melts away my pain. Never felt high just relaxed and less pain. My back spasms and this helps fo...
