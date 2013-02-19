ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3.8 15 reviews

Thai-Tanic

Thai-Tanic is a very compact sativa variety with that classic chocolate Thai smell and taste. The Skunk father dominates only in fast maturation, high yields, and general vigor. This strain from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen is a heavy resin producer with an extremely potent and trippy cerebral high.

Avatar for parismichael
Member since 2010
Chocolaty taste & smell, dark in color. Super head high. Great for not doing much.
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for mook5dabolina
Member since 2014
made bho out of this trippy man trippy!
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for butteredbiscuit
Member since 2012
Really nice mellow high. Kill.
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Fucking awesome. Casual.
CreativeGigglyUplifted
Avatar for saran42yu
Member since 2014
strong head high cerebral and good for music
Creative
Lineage

Thai
Skunk No. 1
