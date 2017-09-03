The Big Dirty is a strain shrouded in mystery. This hybrid cross of either Black Raven x Tangie or Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie x White Fire OG has been known to develop dark foliage and a pleasant citrus aroma. The effects are said to be moderate, offering consumers mild euphoria juxtaposed against heavy relaxation.
