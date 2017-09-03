ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Big Dirty

The Big Dirty is a strain shrouded in mystery. This hybrid cross of either Black Raven x Tangie or Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie x White Fire OG has been known to develop dark foliage and a pleasant citrus aroma. The effects are said to be moderate, offering consumers mild euphoria juxtaposed against heavy relaxation. 

LuckyP
Member since 2015
I'm about to flip my third round of the big dirty. Bred by Pruf Cultivar in Portland, Oregon. Lineage is Tangie x Girl Scout Cookies. The flowers have a slight purple hue, nice fat hard colas. The high is definitely a hybrid on the sativa side. Great for day time relaxation or for dropping anxiety l...
Reported
feelings
Hungry Relaxed Uplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
The Big Dirty

