The OX

Rare Dankness created their own version of Bubba Kush by crossing it with their Stone Mountain, a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid. The OX has a delightful flavor of coffee and berries, and a high CBD content, making it a good choice for medical users. Many indica hybrids have been created using The OX, including Chem OX, Blue OX, and Harlox.

My intent was to acquire some Sour Tsunami. Because of miscommunication I ended up with 1/8 of Ox. While it's not what I wanted, it is beautiful. The flowers are super dense with trichomes to spare. Unlike anything I've smelled. Just a hint of the typical cannabis smell, but a very strong sweet, ci...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Absolutely love this strain. The purple color really pops and it tastes spicy and earthy. The best part are the effects...everything seems brighter and more beautiful. My entire body seems to melt but my head stays sharp. Do yourself a favor; smoke this strain, take a walk outside and enjoy life.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
This strain helped me immensely with my fibromyalgia pain for a few hours but didn't relax my anxiety or mood much. More of a pain blocker while feeling in control and not very high. Great to function on in daily situations like classes or work.
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Relaxed, funny, but still won in a landslide at Trivial Pursuit while playing with my super smart and not stoned husband. Easy and enjoyable with no twinges of panic or anxiety.
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
This is a fantastic strain. You get the normal euphoric feeling of a deep indica, but it doesn't couch lock you. You stay clear headed enough to enjoy every moment of the high. The purple color of the buds is beautiful and the crystals 😍😍😍 I highly recommend this strain.
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

Blue Moonshine
Bubba Kush
The OX
Blue Ox
CBD OX
