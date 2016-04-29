Rare Dankness created their own version of Bubba Kush by crossing it with their Stone Mountain, a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid. The OX has a delightful flavor of coffee and berries, and a high CBD content, making it a good choice for medical users. Many indica hybrids have been created using The OX, including Chem OX, Blue OX, and Harlox.
