IndicaTHC 24%CBD

The Stinking Rose

The Stinking Rose is an indica cannabis strain bred by DNA Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Sour Garlic x Strawberry Banana. This strain yields well, producing electric-green buds redolent of diesel, strawberry, and sweet terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Stinking Rose, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

