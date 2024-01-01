stock photo similar to The Stinking Rose
The Stinking Rose
The Stinking Rose is an indica cannabis strain bred by DNA Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Sour Garlic x Strawberry Banana. This strain yields well, producing electric-green buds redolent of diesel, strawberry, and sweet terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Stinking Rose, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
