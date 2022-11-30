Sour Garlic Cookies
Sour Garlic Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Sour Garlic Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Garlic Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies. Sour Garlic Cookies is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Garlic Cookies effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Garlic Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Sour Garlic Cookies features flavors like nutty, skunk, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sour Garlic Cookies typically ranges from $35-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Garlic Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Garlic Cookies sensations
Sour Garlic Cookies helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
