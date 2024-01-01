stock photo similar to Tiger Cake
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Tiger Cake

Tiger Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Layer Cake and The Menthol. This strain is a creation of Compound Genetics. Tiger Cake is 24-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tiger Cake effects include euphoric, relaxation, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiger Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with  insomnia, pain, and stress. Tiger Cake features flavors like vanilla, cream, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Tiger Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Tiger Cake is a rare and potent strain that will make you feel happy, floaty, and lazy. It is a great option for high-level aromatic resin extractions, as well as for enjoying a relaxing evening at home. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiger Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Tiger Cake strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Euphoric

Talkative

Tiger Cake strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    66% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Headaches
    33% of people say it helps with Headaches

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Tiger Cake strain reviews3

