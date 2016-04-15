Tigermelon is a mysterious strain of unknown origin that has been used by the breeder Bodhi Seeds to create some spectacular hybrids such as Snow Leopard. It is thought to be a three-way cross of Chemdawg, Apollo 11 (Genius cut) and an Uzbekistani indica, and the smell has been described by Bodhi as “sandalwood mango lassi.”
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
Find Tigermelon nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tigermelon nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Tigermelon
Hang tight. We're looking for Tigermelon nearby.