  Tigermelon
Indica

7 reviews

Tigermelon

Tigermelon

Tigermelon is a mysterious strain of unknown origin that has been used by the breeder Bodhi Seeds to create some spectacular hybrids such as Snow Leopard. It is thought to be a three-way cross of Chemdawg, Apollo 11 (Genius cut) and an Uzbekistani indica, and the smell has been described by Bodhi as “sandalwood mango lassi.”

JamaicaMeLol
Member since 2017
Decent terpine profile and bag appeal. If you have none, or not much experience with medicating, this is for you. Effects are very mild. Works well as a mood enhancer. Falls short pertaining to pain alleviation, appetite stimulation, or sleeplessness.
Creative Happy
DankOnlyPlease
Member since 2016
Unique, moderate high. If grown properly it will taste deli c i o u s.
Happy Relaxed
Lineage

Apollo 11
Apollo 11
parent
Chemdog
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Tigermelon

New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More
