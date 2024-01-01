stock photo similar to TK Lato
HybridTHC 20%CBD

TK Lato

aka TKLato

TK Lato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Triangle Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strain Name is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jungle Boys, the average price of Strain Name typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strain Name’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strain Name, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

