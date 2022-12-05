Top Gun
Top Gun potency is higher THC than average.
Top Gun is an indica-dominant Atlas Seeds classic strain. Atlas Star crossed with Cotton Candy creates a couchlock candyland of sugary sweet terps laced with earthy, nutty goodness. Top Gun will make you feel like a sharp shooter, but don’t operate any heavy machinery—with THC levels around 26%, you’ll be too chilled out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Top Gun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
