Toxic is a strain created from two of Ripper Seeds’ most award-winning strains, Ripper Haze x Criminal. This combination bends supplementary parts of the Haze and Critical Mass lineages to fashion a potent and dense flower with natural resistance to pests and mold. These natural resistances alongside the 60-65 day flowering time make Toxic an ideal strain for outdoor growers. Its abundance of trichomes and overall resin production also make it a perfect strain for extraction. Toxic won 1st Prize Resins at the 2016 Expogrow Cup in Spain.
