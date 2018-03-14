ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.8 16 reviews

Trap Star

Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on the palate and semi-sedative effects that compound with continued consumption. Trap Star has a flowering cycle of 56-63 days and produces an abundant yield with proper training. 

 

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I've seen this strain popping up all over in AZ dispensaries, so of course I had to try it. I really dig The Cube, the one parent. Which is in another strain I love but can't think of the name right now. Totally awesome night time strain, only half of the time it keeps me awake. But only because I e...
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MysticuhL
Member since 2016
This is without a doubt one of the best strains I've ever come across here in WA. 5 years smoking now and I have never had anything quite like this. To be specific this was TrapStar #4 grown by NorthWest Pearl. The smell when you open the jar is sweet and intoxicating, the first hit you take you can...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mmjmomlegalizeit81
Member since 2014
Trap Star is an Indica strain with the genetics of LA OG Kush and The Cube. The phonetype I have definitely leans on the LA OG parentage in which you can tell by its Pine and Diesel terpenes (there is a whiff of sweetness in there--cherries I think?). The buds aren't huge but very dense and drenched...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AKboy84
Member since 2017
So I droped 12 trap star beans about 25 days ago, with whole bunch of other strains. So they germanted in about 20 hours of sitting in dark cold water all 12 were good. So far my Gorilla Glue× Mandarin Sunset strain called Citrul Glue and my Trap.Star are the biggest largest baby's I have. I can tel...
Aroused
Avatar for HigherNature
Member since 2018
Trap Star by Rarest Cannabis Sunrise Wellness, Vancouver B.C. $15/g I knew I was in for a treat after my first puff. Classic heavy kush terpenes but with a bit of twist. The buds were majestically caked with trichomes. Sticky with a delicious and rich aroma. Effects are instant and potent. I could...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
