Hybrid

4.5 15 reviews

Travel Joint

The Travel Joint from Green Life Productions in Nevada is a sativa-dominant strain derived from Alien Star Dawg (Alien Kush x Stardawg) and Monster Cookies genetics. Bred for the best characteristics this plant could express from Greenpoint Seeds' original genetics, the Travel Joint strain radiates with an aroma of sharp lime, fresh mint, and earthy kush. Her effects peak slowly, beginning with stimulating mind and body sensations that come to a crescendo over time. 

Reviews

15

Avatar for ands08
Member since 2016
This is my new favorite stain!! My first time to try this and it felt amazing! Caught myself smiling, just feeling happy and uplifted :) I want more!
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BengansHasch
Member since 2016
High like a skyscraper
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Akarstedt22
Member since 2016
Felt very aroused, nice strain
feelings
ArousedCreativeUplifted
Avatar for Cannaq
Member since 2016
love it
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for ama_hi_mama
Member since 2018
LOVE LOVE this strain. I recently purchased two prerolls at NuWu in Las Vegas. This was the most uplifting strain I've ever tried. It should be called travel crack. I cleaned and organized my house for two straight days, even deep cleaned my sink which is something I have never done before!? If you ...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Monster Cookies
parent
Strain
Travel Joint

