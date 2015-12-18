ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tree of Life is a unique hybrid cross between Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps, created by Oregon OMMP growers in the late 2000s. It’s known to provide calming euphoria and an uplifting boost of creativity. With a vigorous sativa-dominant growth pattern, Tree of Life produces fully ripened buds with a rich palate of creamy orange zest and lemon balm.  An early flowerer, Tree of Life will finish its maturation cycle by the third week of September outdoors.  When consumed, Tree of Life has a pleasant taste reminiscent of sandalwood incense.

I had the privilege of growing this one this year, it was the biggest plants we had very long tall flowers and the smell was a amazingly pungent, but didn't see much purple except in the stems,the buzz is strong and hits fast and very euphoric, later on sleep is calling. I had a smile glued on, it ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Doctor, my eyes! This strain is everything I like about weed. I appreciate the light cbd pain relief with that deep tissue thc massage. It's like the jolly green giant split into millions of tiny jolly green buds and started dancing around on my aching shoulders, playing sick pan flute music and l...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
great strain best for the holidays this and Christmas tree always hit in the fall got to love it
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
a great choice anytime if day. From wake n bake to sleepy time bowl, Tree of life keeps a smile on your face while letting your shoulders drop to that ideal relaxed level. Def in the reg rotation.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
This is my dream bud. Goals, truly
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

Mendocino Purps
Trainwreck
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in