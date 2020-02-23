Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Triple Chocolate Chip nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Triple Chocolate Chip nearby.
Products with Triple Chocolate Chip
Hang tight. We're looking for Triple Chocolate Chip nearby.