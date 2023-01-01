Triple Goddess Regular
Triple Goddess Regular is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 3 Kings, and Snow Lotus. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and harmonious experience that combines the genetics of three legendary strains. Triple Goddess Regular is known for its multifaceted effects, reminiscent of the phases of the moon. With an average THC content of 20-24%, it caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Triple Goddess Regular's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and promoting inspiration. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triple Goddess Regular when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and stress. Its well-rounded effects can provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Triple Goddess Regular features flavors like blueberry, earthy notes, and pine, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Triple Goddess Regular typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Goddess Regular, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
