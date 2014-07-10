- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.
