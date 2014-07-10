ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 340 reviews

3 Kings

aka Three Kings

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 340 reviews

3 Kings
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings' potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain's medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

Effects

Show all

197 people reported 1553 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 33%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 22%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

340

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Headband
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
3 Kings
Strain child
CloudCap
child

Products with 3 Kings

