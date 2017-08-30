ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tropic Thunder
Hybrid

4.6 29 reviews

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

Reviews

29

Lineage

Maui Wowie
Tropic Thunder
Monkey Thunder
