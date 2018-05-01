ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Monkey Thunder
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Monkey Thunder
  • Close up cannabis flower of Monkey Thunder
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 4 reviews

Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder nugget
Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder is a fun and fruity strain with energizing qualities. Created by Phantom Farms of Oregon, Monkey Thunder is a cross of a Lemon Pineapple x Maui Wowie Tropic Thunder hybrid and Monkey Face. Monkey Thunder’s first cross emphasizes the fruity, tropical terpenes, giving the plant notes of pineapple and citrus peel, while the addition of Monkey Face helped stabilize the morphology and flowering time of the plant. Monkey Thunder has a snappy 50-day flowering cycle and has been known to reach about 8 feet tall. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Monkey Thunder nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Monkey Thunder nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Tropic Thunder
parent
Strain
Monkey Thunder

Products with Monkey Thunder

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Monkey Thunder nearby.

Most popular in