Tropical Punch
aka Tropic Punch
Tropical Punch effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Tropical Punch, also known as Tropic Punch,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Northern Lights and Skunk Haze. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, tingly, and focused. Tropical Punch has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Tropical Punch sensations
Tropical Punch helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
