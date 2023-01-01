Truffle Breath
Truffle Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Gorilla Butter. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Truffle Breath is an exceptional hybrid strain cherished for its unique combination of effects that appeal to experienced cannabis consumers. With an average THC content of 24%, it offers a moderate to high level of potency, making it versatile for various usage scenarios. This strain is known for its capacity to ease both physical and mental tension, making it a suitable choice for unwinding after a long day or simply finding peace of mind. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Truffle Breath to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Truffle Breath features a captivating flavor profile characterized by earthy, nutty, and sweet notes. Users can expect to savor flavors reminiscent of freshly roasted nuts, earthy undertones, and a subtle sweetness that adds depth to the overall experience. The dominant terpene in Truffle Breath is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming properties. Myrcene is known for its potential to promote relaxation and reduce muscle tension. The average price of Truffle Breath typically ranges from $15 to $18 per gram, making it a higher-priced option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Truffle Breath, please consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
