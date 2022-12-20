Truffle Cake
Truffle Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Truffle Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, relaxed, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Truffle Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Truffle Cake sensations
Truffle Cake helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
