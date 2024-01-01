stock photo similar to Truffle Shuffle
Truffle Shuffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truffle Shuffle is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Capitan’s Connection, the average price of Truffle Shuffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truffle Shuffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Shuffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


