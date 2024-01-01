stock photo similar to Twin Flames
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Twin Flames

aka Twin Flame

Twin Flames is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Goji OG and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Twin Flames is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Twin Flames typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Twin Flames’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Twin Flames, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

