ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tyson
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tyson

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 52 reviews

Tyson

aka Mike Tyson, Mike Tyson OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 52 reviews

Tyson

Named after former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, this strain is sure to knock you out. With a pungent diesel aroma, Tyson delivers a punch of indica effects known to fully relax the body while dulling pain, stress, insomnia, and appetite loss. This strain is not intended for first time users, and should only be consumed by indica connoisseurs. Tyson has been Canna Clinic's signature strain since its inauguration in 2011. 

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 236 effects
Relaxed 74%
Sleepy 51%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 41%
Hungry 35%
Stress 45%
Insomnia 35%
Lack of appetite 29%
Muscle spasms 25%
Pain 25%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

52

write a review

Find Tyson nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tyson nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tyson
User uploaded image of Tyson
User uploaded image of Tyson

Products with Tyson

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tyson nearby.

Most popular in