ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. UltraViolet OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of UltraViolet OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 34 reviews

UltraViolet OG

aka Ultraviolet OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

UltraViolet OG
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

From Archive Seeds, UltraViolet OG is an 80% indica strain bred by crossing Face Off OG with Purple Indica from the Pacific Northwest. With this genetic combination, the breeders hoped to improve the yield and flowering time while still maintaining a deep purple coloration, and UltraViolet OG achieved just that. This powerful indica strain delivers dreamy, sleepy euphoria that gives your eyelids some heaviness at night while giving your mood a burst of positivity.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

write a review

Find UltraViolet OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry UltraViolet OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of UltraViolet OG
User uploaded image of UltraViolet OG
User uploaded image of UltraViolet OG
User uploaded image of UltraViolet OG
User uploaded image of UltraViolet OG

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
UltraViolet OG

Products with UltraViolet OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for UltraViolet OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Honey Bananas, Sin Valley OG, Jimi Hendrix, LA Chocolat, and More
New Strains Alert: Honey Bananas, Sin Valley OG, Jimi Hendrix, LA Chocolat, and More
5 Exceptional R&amp;B Albums to Listen to While High
5 Exceptional R&amp;B Albums to Listen to While High

Most popular in