- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
From Archive Seeds, UltraViolet OG is an 80% indica strain bred by crossing Face Off OG with Purple Indica from the Pacific Northwest. With this genetic combination, the breeders hoped to improve the yield and flowering time while still maintaining a deep purple coloration, and UltraViolet OG achieved just that. This powerful indica strain delivers dreamy, sleepy euphoria that gives your eyelids some heaviness at night while giving your mood a burst of positivity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
34
