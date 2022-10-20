Unicorn Tears
Unicorn Tears effects are mostly calming.
Unicorn Tears potency is higher THC than average.
Unicorn Tears is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Unicorn Tears - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Unicorn Tears weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Unicorn Tears sensations
Unicorn Tears helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Unicorn Tears products near you
Similar to Unicorn Tears near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—