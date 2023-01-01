Unleaded
Unleaded is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake, Black Top, and Wilson. Unleaded is a true enigma, offering users an experience that defies easy categorization and expectations. With a moderate THC content of 16%, Unleaded is a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its balanced potency provides a comfortable high that can be enjoyed in various settings. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Unleaded include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain's multifaceted effects make it suitable for a wide range of activities, from unwinding to sparking creativity. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Unleaded when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its mood-enhancing and soothing properties can provide relief for those seeking therapeutic benefits. Unleaded is bred by Masonic Smoker, and features flavors like earthy, citrus, and hints of sweetness, creating an intriguing and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, known for its citrusy and uplifting qualities, which complement the strain's overall mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Unleaded typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, making it an affordable option for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a unique and quality experience. Unleaded is a strain that defies easy classification, offering an intriguing combination of effects and flavors. If you've had the opportunity to experience Unleaded, please share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.
